Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help after issuing an Endangered Silver Advisory.

Clemon May, 92, was last seen leaving his home on Vincent Drive in Springfield around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Family members say that Clemon recently started having memory issues.

After pinging his cell phone, deputies say he could be near Warrensburg on Highway 13.

He was last known to be driving a 2018 Burgundy Toyota Avalon with plates CS4R3M and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt.

If you have any information on where he is, you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar