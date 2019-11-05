Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help after issuing an Endangered Silver Advisory.

Clemon May, 92, was last seen leaving his home on Vincent Drive in Springfield around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Family members say that Clemon recently started having memory issues.

After pinging his cell phone, deputies say he could be near Warrensburg on Highway 13.

He was last known to be driving a 2018 Burgundy Toyota Avalon with plates CS4R3M and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt.

If you have any information on where he is, you are asked to call 911.