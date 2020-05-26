Greene County Sheriff details how inmates escaped the jail and were later captured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott shared details of the process of recapturing two inmates who escaped from the Greene County Jail on Monday, May 25, 2020.

The escape happened at the temporary housing unit jail when Nathan Sneed, an inmate at the Greene County Jail, escaped, Arnott said. One of the first things the Greene County Sheriff’s Office did was to make sure to protect the domestic violence victim.

Arnott said he didn’t consider Sneed a threat to the public because he didn’t have any robbery or murder charges.

Three inmates played a role in which two of them escaped. Arnott said they were out having recreation time when they bent a fencing unit to create an eight-inch gap. The two inmates that escaped got underneath and escaped.

One fugitive was found on Drury Campus, while the second fugitive, Sneed, was found on the roof of an alleyway on the 700 block of East Lynn.

This is the first time an inmate escaped from Greene County’s custody in 30 years.