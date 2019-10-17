Greene County Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Victoria Jolly

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Oct. 14.

Victoria Jolly is a white female, 5’04”, 115 lbs, with brown eyes, blond hair wearing acid wash jeans, black and red hoodie and tan boots.

Cori Arb is a white, male, 31-years-old, 5’10” tall, 187 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She may still be with Arb riding in a Tan Chevrolet Equinox bearing the license plates MO XE1E6S.

Jolly is on medication that she is required to take daily and does not have her medication with her.





If you have any information please call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 417-868-4040 or 911.