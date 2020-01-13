Greene County partners with Burrell Behavioral Health to curb mental health issues

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Focusing on mental health in Greene County is part of the 2020 county budget.

Greene County is partnering with Burrell Behavioral Health and other community groups to curb mental health issues in the county.

The program will create a drop-in center for those in the community suffering from a mental health crisis or substance abuse crisis.

The facility will be open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Greene County citizens can get urgent mental help.

$1.25 million dollars has been set aside for the plan.

“The idea being for those who have severe mental health needs in our community, instead of having them placed in the jail,” Commissioner Bob Dixon said. “We can have them in a place where they can receive the care that they need in that environment rather than in the jail and you know we can have space for folks who need to be in there.”

“When folks are experiencing mental health crisis or an addiction crisis in other than utilizing law enforcement or incarceration this may be an option for them and instead of going to the emergency department where they may have to wait for hours and not be seen by a trained mental health professional this provides a viable option for them as well,” C.J. Davis with Burrell Behavioral Health said.

The mental health drop-in center is expected to be at Burrell’s Park Central Detox facility. Details of the program are still in the works.