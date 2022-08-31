SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a new radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with Konrad Stump from the local history department at the Greene County Library. They conversed about the services, tours, and programs the library provides.

“He’s got one, Preserving (The Ozarks) … which is about local history that begins the first part of September with a talk about May Kennedy McCord and then Betty Love. There’s one about Betty Love,” said Sellars.

The program can be found here.

The library also promoted a couple of events themed around the horror genre including Welcome to the United States of Cryptids, Ozarks Fairy & Folk Tales, and several authors that will be speaking about their horror-related stories.

One of the upcoming guests is Ozarks Alive’s Kaitlyn McConnell who will be on Sharing Stories of the Crossroads with Sellars next week. Ozarks Alive is a cultural preservation project that seeks to document the region’s people and places. Since its inception in 2015, more than 450 stories have been published about the region and its people.