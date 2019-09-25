Greene County leaders look into the county’s agriculture industry

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Today, leaders here in Greene County got a first-hand look at the county’s agriculture industry.

The Greene County Commission and other county leaders took part in the 4th annual ag tour.

Sponsored by MU extension. The tour got underway about 8:30 a.m. and wrapped up around 4:30 p.m.

The idea is to give leaders a better understanding of the county’s farming techniques and talk with farmers about their concerns.

Stops included Windswept Farms in Willard, as well as SAC River Stables and Hiland Dairy in Springfield.

Vern Pugh, co-owner of Windswept Farms feels leaders have done an excellent job of taking care of the farmers, but he does want them to understand that small farms are equally important as large farms.

“We’re a small farm. We don’t have hundreds of head of cattle,” Pugh said. “We have 43 head right now. The other point I was trying to make with them is, different breeds have different requirements.”

Currently, there are more than 1800 farms in Greene County with an average size of about 120 acres.