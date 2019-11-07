Greene County leaders back off from move impacting concentrated animal feeding operations

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Greene County leaders are backing off from a move that would have taken a stance against concentrated animal feeding operations, or “CAFO’s.”

County leaders decided not to put in place a non-binding resolution that emphasizes local government control.

Some background on this issue lawmakers already approved Senate Bill 391.

The bill blocks counties from making ordinances stronger than the state on large factory farms.

The concern is how large farms could affect water quality in southwest Missouri because of our absorbent landscape.

Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon said passing a resolution would be too risky right now.

“Currently, actually under our local ordinances we could have, with county zoning, we could have CAFO’s in 90 percent of the areas of the county, but that is just not happening,” Dixon said. “So, there is some alarm and some of that may be justified especially with the litigation in Cedar County but just don’t see that here.”

Dixon says the issue is broader than this county.

Water quality is a regional issue.

He’s waiting to hear what happens with a current lawsuit over the issue and hopes to work with lawmakers on the matter in the future.

The city is also weighing in on the topic.

“I think people are well-intentioned we all have different perspectives but something that sounds good in Jeff City looking at it but when you get down here on the ground isn’t’ what you intended but perhaps there will be some clean up later on,” Andrew Lear, Springfield City Council member said.

Lear said it’s undecided if the city will make their own resolution on the matter.

The next court hearing on the matter is scheduled for Dec. 9.