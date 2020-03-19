Greene County Health Department advises those returning from trips to stay home

by: Bryce Derrickson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Health Department has advised those returning from trips and other travels outside of southwest Missouri to self-quarantine for 14 days. Travelers are encouraged by the Health Department to stary home, avoid contact with others and monitor for symptoms. If a traveler were to become symptomatic, they are encouraged to contact their provider.

The reason for this recommendation is because of the large number of travelers who will be returning to the area from spring break or other trips.

The Health Department’s advisory comes just days after the confirmation of a fourth case of COVID-19 in Greene County, a case Health leaders expect was contracted by someone who had recently been interacting with international travelers.

