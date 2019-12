GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Deputies found a stolen vehicle near Glenstone and Evergreen. The suspect in the car fled from officers this morning.

Courtesy: Facebook Greene County Sheriff’s Office

However, the driver wrecked into a fence and ran from the vehicle. K9 Zen and Deputy Connell tracked the suspect behind 2600 block of North Howard residency.

According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is in custody and transported to Greene County Jail.

At this time, charges are pending.