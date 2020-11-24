Greene County deputies respond to Willard shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Deputies responded to a reported domestic assault yesterday, Nov. 24, 2020.

According to Deputy Jason Winston, a spokesperson for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a discharged firearm in the 7000 block of State Highway Z in Willard.

Greene County deputies arrested an adult female and are currently holding her in the Greene County jail. Formal charges are pending.

The victim of the shooting was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident to the home and there is no risk to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story.