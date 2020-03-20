Greene County confirms the eighth case of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced the eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Greene County.

So far, of the eight cases, two have been cleared of the virus.

Like the other cases, the Health Department will notify people who have had contact with the patient. This individual was a close contact of a previous case.

The seventh case in Greene County was previously reported to be the second case in Christian County. The department found out that person lives just over the county line in Greene County, and is therefore now counted as a Greene County case.

