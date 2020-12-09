Greene County Commission approves over $150,000 worth of CARES Act Relief funding

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Commission has approved 26 CARES Act Relief Fund grants for small businesses in the county.
The total amount of funding approved is $153,726.61.
Here is how the funding the total amount is split up between the business:
• A.P.E. Training Center-$5,000 for business interruption
• Borealis Consulting, LLC-$119.92 for business interruption
• Hankins Surgical Supplies Co.-$5,000 for business interruption
• Keystrokes-$2,569.25 for business interruption
• W&W Sales LLC (DBA Wheeler Gardens)-$1,037.44 for business interruption
• 5 Elements Esthetics & Makeup Studio-$5,000 for business interruption
• Homemade Delivered, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
• Modoco-$5,000 for business interruption
• Dock Brothers Construction Company, Inc.-$5,000 for business interruption
• Spirit Box, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
• Cosmo, LLC (DBA Hinode Japanese Steakhouse)-$15,000 for business interruption
• Ceilings Specialty, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
• Montgomery and Newcomb, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
• The Market II, LLC (DBA as H.I.M.)-$5,000 for business interruption
• J Hammond Trucking, LLC (DBA Cassville Express)-$5,000 for business interruption
• Hodges Homes, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
• Taylor Insurance-$5,000 for business interruption
• Tiger Town Car Wash-$5,000 for business interruption
• Innovations Salon and Spa -$5,000 for business interruption
• DHTC Development, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
• DHTC Construction, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
• Ottmar & Associates, Inc. -$5,000 for business interruption
• Bub’s Distillery, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption
• Bug Zero, Inc.-$15,000 for business interruption
• Quiet Kin Publishing, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
• Paragon 360, LLC-$15,000 for business interruption