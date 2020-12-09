Greene County Commission approves over $150,000 worth of CARES Act Relief funding

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Commission has approved 26 CARES Act Relief Fund grants for small businesses in the county.

The total amount of funding approved is $153,726.61.

Here is how the funding the total amount is split up between the business:

• A.P.E. Training Center-$5,000 for business interruption

• Borealis Consulting, LLC-$119.92 for business interruption

• Hankins Surgical Supplies Co.-$5,000 for business interruption

• Keystrokes-$2,569.25 for business interruption

• W&W Sales LLC (DBA Wheeler Gardens)-$1,037.44 for business interruption

• 5 Elements Esthetics & Makeup Studio-$5,000 for business interruption

• Homemade Delivered, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

• Modoco-$5,000 for business interruption

• Dock Brothers Construction Company, Inc.-$5,000 for business interruption

• Spirit Box, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

• Cosmo, LLC (DBA Hinode Japanese Steakhouse)-$15,000 for business interruption

• Ceilings Specialty, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

• Montgomery and Newcomb, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

• The Market II, LLC (DBA as H.I.M.)-$5,000 for business interruption

• J Hammond Trucking, LLC (DBA Cassville Express)-$5,000 for business interruption

• Hodges Homes, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

• Taylor Insurance-$5,000 for business interruption

• Tiger Town Car Wash-$5,000 for business interruption

• Innovations Salon and Spa -$5,000 for business interruption

• DHTC Development, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

• DHTC Construction, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

• Ottmar & Associates, Inc. -$5,000 for business interruption

• Bub’s Distillery, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption

• Bug Zero, Inc.-$15,000 for business interruption

• Quiet Kin Publishing, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

• Paragon 360, LLC-$15,000 for business interruption