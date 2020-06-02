Greene County Commission amends Road to Recovery Order

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Commission has voted to adopt amendments to the current Road to Recovery Order.

The new Order, which goes into effect today and expires at 11:59 p.m., Monday, June 15, amends mass gatherings from 25 to 50 people, most businesses to 50 percent occupancy as well as establishes updated occupancy guidelines in line with the State of Missouri from for the number of individuals in retail establishments based on the location’s square footage:

Twenty-five (25) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than ten thousand (10,000) square feet.

Ten (10) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for retail location with square footage of ten thousand (10,000) square feet or more.

The amended Order also establishes a minimum weekly review with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department of the COVID-19 status cases in the region, whether community-spread associated or otherwise, to determine the continued status of this Order.

To see the full Order, visit greenecountymo.gov.