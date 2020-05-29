Greene County Clerk’s Office announced precautionary steps for voters safety

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County’s Clerk, Shane Schoeller, announced they’re taking extra precautionary steps to voters safe at the polls for the General Municipal Election on June 2, 2020.

“As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to present new challenges to our state and nation, I want to make sure that the Clerk’s Office does everything in our scope of responsibility to ensure that Green County elections remain as safe and secure as possible so that citizens can cast a ballot with confidence,” Schoeller said. “That’s why we are taking additional steps and providing additional protective equipment, in partnership with Secretary Ashcroft’s Office, to protect both the voter and election judge as we hold the election on June 2.”

Here are the steps the Greene County Clerk’s office is taking:

Installing absentee ballot application drop boxes at the Elections Center and the Historic Courthouse

Will provide alcohol antiseptic wipes for each polling location

Providing disinfectant wipes to clean the voting booth table surfaces

Are providing screen wipes which will be available at each location

Will have Nitrile gloves for voters to use while operating the touchscreen voting equipment

Provide sanitization stations for pens

Provide additional election judges to ensure the frequency of sanitization of each location

Each check-in station at all locations will have plexiglass sneezeguards

Provide PPE for election judges at each location

Social distancing informational posters and floor markers will be at each location

The Greene County Clerk’s Office is also encouraging voters to bring their own styli and black ballpoint pen, hand sanitizer and to consider washing their hands before and after entering a polling location.