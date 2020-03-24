Greene Co. and City of Springfield issue “Stay at Home” orders, Two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One woman in her 70s and one woman in her 90s have both died of COVID-19. Both women were residents of the Morningside of Springfield retirement facility. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed their passings on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

This makes 3 total deaths in the Greene County area. The first was also a resident of Morningside.

Also announced from the Public Safety Center Tuesday were two “Stay at Home” Orders, one for the City of Springfield and another for Greene County. Both orders will go into effect on Thursday, March 26 and last 30 days.

Originally streamed on March 24 at 2:59 p.m.

Missouri has 227 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ther are 18 cases confirmed in Greene County.

A public warning is warranted after the “Case 18” visited a number of public places on March 15-17.

The Health Department issued the following timeline:

Sunday, March 15, 2020: Case 18 visited Black Sheep Burgers’ downtown location, then visited the Blue Room Comedy Club

Monday, March 16, 2020: Case 18 visited Caesars Old Mexico, then the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Sunshine at around 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020: Case 18 visited the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Glenstone around 10 a.m.

Goddard made a point to educate the public on how COVID-19 is thought to spread. Goddard says COVID-19 is primarily spread through respiratory droplets generated by coughs or sneezes. He says those droplets can travel up to 6 ft.

Finally, he says the virus is shared when people are most symptomatic.

Ending the press conference on a positive note, Goddard confirmed a third previously-infected person in Greene County has been cleared of COVID-19.