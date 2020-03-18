Greene Co. Health Dept. traces steps of area’s fourth COVID-19 case

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — News information about Greene County’s fourth case of COVID-19 was released on Wednesday (03/18/2020) by the county’s Health Department.

According to Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard, the fourth case spent time with some international travelers. During that time, both the fourth case and those travelers visited a number of local businesses and attractions.

On Thursday, March 5: They had lunch in the upstairs area of Bruno’s Italian Restaurant. They then shopped at Branson Landing.

They had lunch in the upstairs area of Bruno’s Italian Restaurant. They then shopped at Branson Landing. On Friday, March 6: The international travelers had breakfast at Hemingway’s and shopped at Bass Pro.

The international travelers had breakfast at Hemingway’s and shopped at Bass Pro. On Thursday, March 12: The fourth case had a dinner meeting in a private room at Ocean Zen.

The fourth case had a dinner meeting in a private room at Ocean Zen. On Monday, March 13: The case had lunch at Big Biscuit on South Campbell.

The Health Department says those who went to these areas on these dates are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should look for symptoms. They say there is no need to self-quarantine or isolation unless symptoms develop.

All involved patients report not going to church services during this timeframe despite the rumors according to the press release.

Greene County Health says the international travelers were from France and are not represented in the Greene County Health Department’s cases.