Green County uses a device that helps police track vehicles in car chases

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Star Chase is the name of the Greene County Sheriff’s device that helps track vehicles in high-speed chases.

The technology shoots a GPS device that sticks on a fleeing vehicle.

Although it’s helped find suspects over the last two years, Sheriff Jim Arnott says it only works about 40% of the time.

Plus, the device $5,000 each, if they’re not retrieved.

And only five patrol cars currently have the technology.

However, the News-Leader reports the number of pursuits has gone up each year since 2015, and Arnott is looking for anything that helps stop reckless drivers.

He says a dream solution would be a technology that could remotely kill an engine of a fleeing car but nothing like that currently exists.

We’re also learning that the Springfield Police Department turned down the star chase technology.

Chief Paul Williams says it’s too expensive and it can’t be equipped on all patrol cars.