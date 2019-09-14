Green County Sheriff’s Office takes a break from Live PD

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is taking a break from the popular TV show, Live PD.

Many in the Ozarks have been tuning in for months to see local deputies fight neighborhood crime.

Sheriff Jim Arnott posted on Facebook, he’s requested a break to focus on other projects and priorities.

He says the show has strengthened the relationship between the public and the department.

Plus, the show was a chance to show the realities of law enforcement.

Arnott says it’s possible his team could go back on the program, in the future.

Live PD returns for a new season Friday, Sept 20.

