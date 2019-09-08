Green County Sheriff’s Department finding new ways to house inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is looking to build a new jail but until then the sheriff will have to get creative when it comes to housing inmates.

“We’re running out of options of not only placement in beds, but where we’ll have to go to get more beds,” Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said. “It could be all the way up by statelines up north, east, and southeast in Missouri, which is not where we want to travel everyday to shuttle prisoners.”

The Greene County jail currently fluctuates between 920 and 950 inmates, and that creates an issue for Arnott.

“We have 709 beds, so that means the rest of those are going out of county.”

“The problem with going out of county, one is the expense, and then to get them back swiftly for court,” Arnott said. “If a court docket opens up, we can’t have those people readily available. It drags it on a little bit longer in court.”

With space being an issue, Arnott has an idea for a temporary fix.

“We have made a couple of proposals to the county commission of a 300 bed temporary jail facility, very similar to the one we have out back,” Arnott said. “We are just kind of waiting on them to look over the numbers and come back and talk to us.”

The proposal includes a couple of options for the location of more temporary pods. One is across the street, but Arnott said that would be more expensive to shuttle inmates back and forth. But the other would be right on site.

“Right in front of our courthouse because it is a flat straight area that connects directly to the jail which is really what we need,” Arnott said.

With around 200 inmates being housed out of county, and the jail roster growing between 40-60 inmates a year, cost becomes a major factor. Until the new jail is built, he feels a temporary fix is the best thing to do with taxpayer dollars.

“Instead of paying money to go to other counties,” Arnott said. “Obviously it helps their bottom line and their tax base, but it’s moving money from within the county to somewhere else. I’d like to keep it here.”

The county commissioners declined to interview on this topic until it is voted on, but Arnott said that a design for the new jail is essentially agreed upon.

The sheriff says it will be on an off-site location, but they have not determined the exact location and it will likely be around three years before they break ground.