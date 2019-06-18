Green County Jail reaches record high number of inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The number of inmates in the Greene County Jail is at a record high right now.

There are currently 938 inmates, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

867 are behind bars for a felony and 66 are facing misdemeanor charges.

The jail capacity is 709 inmates which means more than 200 other inmates are being housed in another county.

The sheriff’s office says there are 10 different counties helping with the overflow of prisoners.

Keep in mind the population of the jail does fluctuate hourly.

