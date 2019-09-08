Greek Festival brings Mediterranean food, chariot rides to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD Mo, – Springfield got a taste of Greece today as part of the city’s Greek festival.

It’s happening all weekend at Saint Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church.

That’s near Republic road and Scenic ave.

This is the 12th year for the event bringing food, drinks and even chariot rides to southwest Springfield.

Jeanne Christakos Duffey attends the church.

She told us about her favorite Greek food.

“I would say the keftedes, which are Greek meatballs, our version of meatballs. served on pita break with tomato sauce, lamb and pork,” Christakos Duffey said. “This congregation of this church is a very very small congregation and it is just a miracle that we can put this on by ourselves, the whole church gets out and we all have three or four jobs that we do.”

She said you don’t have to be of Greek heritage to attend, everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

The festival raises money for the church.

It continues tomorrow between noon and 3 p.m.