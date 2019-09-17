Grants given to Springfield teachers for classrooms

News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some much-needed money is headed to Springfield classrooms.

42 Springfield teachers received grants for their classrooms thanks to the back-to-school grant delivery day.

Springfield Public School teachers were surprised with the presentations and this is some much-needed help to help fund their efforts to teach kids.

Sarah Griffith is one of the teacher recipients.

“I am thrilled. This is amazing. Thank you to everybody, I really appreciate it.”

A total of $213,528 was donated to the district and divided among the classrooms.

