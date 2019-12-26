Grant helps Springfield Greene County library to help job seekers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A $3,000 grant will help the Springfield Greene County Library continue its efforts to help job seekers.

The library received a ‘Spotlight Award’ from libraries lead with digital skills, sponsored by ‘Grow with Google.’

The grant money will allow the library to continue its efforts started in September of this year, holding workshops for job seekers.

The workshops teach digital skills needed for online job applications, resume building and online job searching.

The library will also get marketing support, technical guidance, and advocacy tools to help show the community all the services the library provides.

There are four workshops already planned for the new year.

There will be sessions for job seekers and non-profits looking to grow.