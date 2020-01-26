Grant helps fight against opioid abuse in the Ozarks

OZARKS, Mo. – Thanks to a hefty grant, secured by the Cox Health Foundation, the fight against opioid abuse in the rural areas of the Ozarks is stronger.

“This grant does bring funds to our community partners by giving additional resources, social workers and so forth,” Alison Young with Cox Health said.”Our resources need to be built, and I feel that this grant is really partnering everybody and expanding the services.”

The $1,000,000 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, will be used in the region in various ways, such as prevention education for the youth, increasing the number of providers in rural areas and expanding insurance options so that those battling addictions can be treated.

Marietta Hagan, the project coordinator for the Stone and Taney County Substance Abuse Initiative, talked about how the funding will benefit her organization.

“One of the focuses is to focus on prevention because it’s a lot cheaper, a better return on investment to focus on the prevention end, than the treatment and the recovery support side,” Hagan said.

The grant will also help fund resources in Barton, Barry and Lawrence Counties.