‘Grandma Dee Dee’ still volunteering, reading to children at age 86

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — Darlene Anderson moved the paw of the teddy bear she was holding to show a rapt classroom of 5-year-olds how to place their hands over their hearts during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Then she moved the paw up toward the bear’s brow to show how to salute a soldier.

“I just love America,” she said.

Anderson, a longtime Springfield school volunteer known to children as “Grandma Dee Dee,” then picked up a book about the ABCs of patriotism.

“A, of course, is for America,” she said, going through the start of the alphabet.

