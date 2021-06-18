Grand Prix of Missouri Powerboat Nationals open Saturday, June 19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rev Steve Heather KOLR

BRANSON, Mo. — Powerboat captains are getting ready to start their engines this weekend as the Grand Prix of Missouri Powerboat Nationals open.

The high-speed boats will race on Lake Taneycomo starting Saturday, June 19. People can view the race from the south side of the Branson Jet Boat Dock to the north end of Bass Pro’s White River Fish House.

“I’ve always been a racer,” said David McMurray, a boat racer. ” I guess if you’re into this racing is just in your blood, adrenaline is in your blood. Whether it be skydiving, motor-crossing, drag racing, It’s just something that I’ve done.”

The race will be from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Branson Landing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now