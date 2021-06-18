Grand Prix of Missouri Powerboat Nationals open Saturday, June 19

BRANSON, Mo. — Powerboat captains are getting ready to start their engines this weekend as the Grand Prix of Missouri Powerboat Nationals open.

The high-speed boats will race on Lake Taneycomo starting Saturday, June 19. People can view the race from the south side of the Branson Jet Boat Dock to the north end of Bass Pro’s White River Fish House.

“I’ve always been a racer,” said David McMurray, a boat racer. ” I guess if you’re into this racing is just in your blood, adrenaline is in your blood. Whether it be skydiving, motor-crossing, drag racing, It’s just something that I’ve done.”

The race will be from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Branson Landing.