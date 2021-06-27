Grab them quick: The fastest-selling vehicles in each state

The global microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales, with new car inventory decreasing by 15.7 percent and used car inventory decreasing by 2.1 percent in May over April. With less inventory comes higher prices, as used car prices rose 6.3 percent and new car prices rose 1.2 percent during the same period.

Analyzing over 1.3 million new and used cars sold in May 2021, iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and disappeared the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were May’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Toyota 4Runner 6.3 Alaska Jeep Cherokee 10.3 Arizona Chevrolet Colorado 5.8 Arkansas Toyota 4Runner 7.1 California Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 6.8 Colorado Kia Telluride 4 Connecticut Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 10.3 Delaware Toyota Tacoma 7.5 Florida Lexus IS 350 4.5 Georgia Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 6.2 Hawaii Volvo XC60 18 Idaho Hyundai Palisade 16.2 Illinois Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 11.8 Indiana Chevrolet Colorado 10.5 Iowa Hyundai Palisade 7.3 Kansas Kia Telluride 6.5 Kentucky Hyundai Palisade 8.2 Louisiana Toyota Tacoma 9 Maine Hyundai Kona EV 19.2 Maryland Mercedes-Benz Gls 7.7 Massachusetts Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 10.2 Michigan Toyota Tacoma 3.2 Minnesota Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 8.3 Mississippi Hyundai Palisade 8 Missouri Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 4.5 Montana Chevrolet Silverado 1500 10.2 Nebraska Subaru Crosstrek 9.7 Nevada Toyota Tacoma 4.2 New Hampshire Kia Telluride 7.2 New Jersey Kia Carnival 7.9 New Mexico Ram Pickup 1500 7 New York Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 7.4 North Carolina Cadillac Escalade 7.8 North Dakota GMC Sierra 1500 15 Ohio Kia Telluride 4.9 Oklahoma Toyota 4Runner 7.7 Oregon Subaru Crosstrek 6.4 Pennsylvania Kia Carnival 7.9 Rhode Island Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4.6 South Carolina Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 5.5 South Dakota Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 12.5 Tennessee Cadillac Escalade 6 Texas Chevrolet Corvette 6.4 Utah Subaru Outback 9 Vermont Toyota Tacoma 3.1 Virginia Kia Telluride 4.6 Washington Kia Carnival 5.2 West Virginia Chevrolet Tahoe 11.4 Wisconsin Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 10.8 Wyoming – –

The fastest-selling new car in the most states with eight is the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, which is an all-new vehicle that arrived in dealerships in May.

The second fastest-selling new car in the most states is a tie between the Kia Telluride and the Hyundai Palisade in five states.

SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 33 states.

Texas is the only state with a sports car as the fastest seller with the Chevrolet Corvette.

Florida is the only state with a sedan as the fastest seller with the Lexus IS 350.

The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Michigan at 3.2 days.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Honda Civic 19.8 Alaska – – Arkansas Honda Odyssey 19.5 Arizona Chevrolet Bolt Ev 11.9 California Chevrolet Corvette 10.5 Colorado Subaru Ascent 20.4 Connecticut Mitsubishi Outlander 14.6 Delaware Jeep Compass 15.5 Florida Tesla Model 3 14.2 Georgia Tesla Model 3 15.6 Hawaii Honda Civic 31.4 Iowa Subaru Forester 22.5 Idaho Volkswagen Jetta 21 Illinois Hyundai Palisade 17.5 Indiana Chevrolet Corvette 12.4 Kansas Subaru WRX 17.2 Kentucky Honda Odyssey 17.9 Louisiana Kia Forte 14.8 Massachusetts Nissan Titan 21.6 Maryland Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 19 Maine Toyota Corolla 20.1 Michigan Kia Sedona 18.3 Minnesota Kia Sportage 23 Missouri Chevrolet Corvette 16.8 Mississippi Kia Forte 21.5 Montana Subaru Forester 24.7 North Carolina Audi SQ5 17.2 North Dakota Honda Pilot 24.9 Nebraska Kia Forte 20.1 New Hampshire Subaru WRX 17.4 New Jersey Kia Telluride 14.4 New Mexico GMC Canyon 15.2 Nevada GMC Yukon 10.8 New York Subaru Ascent 19.5 Ohio Ford Mustang 17.9 Oklahoma Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 16.3 Oregon Nissan Leaf 15.3 Pennsylvania GMC Canyon 23.6 Rhode Island Buick Encore 12.2 South Carolina Honda Civic 17 South Dakota Chevrolet Equinox 39.7 Tennessee Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 11.4 Texas Mazda Mazda3 Hatchback 12.8 Utah Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 15.4 Virginia Kia Stinger 14.9 Vermont Toyota Highlander 19.2 Washington Buick Encore 17 Wisconsin Mercedes-Benz GLC 15.8 West Virginia Mitsubishi Outlander 20.5 Wyoming – –

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is the fastest-selling used car in the most states with four.

SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 22 states.

The fastest-selling used car across all states is the Chevrolet Corvette in California at 10.5 days.

The Chevrolet Corvette is the most expensive fastest-selling used car, with an average price of $79,782 in Kansas.

The Kia Forte is the most affordable fastest-selling used car, with an average price of $14,560 in Louisiana.

What does this mean for car shoppers? Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. Vehicle inventory is expected to remain constrained for the remainder of 2021, so consumers who are in the market for one of these fast sellers should act quickly when they see their desired car for sale.

More from iSeeCars.com

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $282 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, the May’s Fastest-Selling Vehicles in Each State originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.