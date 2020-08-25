Governor Parson visits JVHC, discusses need for broadband services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited the Jordan Valley Health Center Tuesday.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing to light the need for telemedicine and broadband services in Missouri.

He commended health leaders in Springfield for their leadership and innovation.

He also pointed out the difference telehealth has made, especially to mental health, and serving rural communities but says there is more opportunity for growth.

Parson said he is happy to see developments in broadband access in Missouri.