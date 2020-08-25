Governor Parson visits JVHC, discusses need for broadband services

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited the Jordan Valley Health Center Tuesday.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing to light the need for telemedicine and broadband services in Missouri.

He commended health leaders in Springfield for their leadership and innovation.

He also pointed out the difference telehealth has made, especially to mental health, and serving rural communities but says there is more opportunity for growth.

Parson said he is happy to see developments in broadband access in Missouri.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties