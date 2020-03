This video was originally streamed at 5:58 p.m. on March 12th, 2020.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Governor Mike Parson announced the second “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in Missouri.

Parson along with, Mayor Ken McClure, Springfield – Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard, and area Medical Professionals, all spoke about the case.

The press conference started at 6 p.m. in the Busch Municipal Building.