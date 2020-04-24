Governor Parson to announce first phase of reopening order on Monday

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson waves as he concludes the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Abortion is expected to play a key role in Missouri’s 2020 gubernatorial race. Parson is seeking to keep his seat. Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway wants to replace him. Parson has a big advantage over Galloway in the Republican-dominated state. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Governor Mike Parson has said reopening the state will have to happen in phases. On Friday, April 24, the Governor’s Office told KOLR10 he expects to make details on the first phase available on Monday.

According to Parson’s office, the Governor will likely preview this announcement during his COVID-19 briefing on Friday but the majority of that address will focus on other issues.

The Missouri Capitol Building plans to be open by Monday, meaning members of the press will again be allowed to gather in his office.

If you’d like to watch Parson’s COVID-19 briefing, click here.