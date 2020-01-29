Governor Parson orders dome at Missouri Capitol building to shine red Friday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- Governor Mike Parson has ordered that the capitol dome shine red this Friday evening in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a press release from the governor, this is to honor the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

“Sports are a big part of Missouri’s heritage, and we’re proud to have the Kansas City Chiefs represent our great state in the Super Bowl this year,” Gov. Parson said in the press release.

He goes on to talk about how he and his wife Teresa, long-time fans and season ticket holders, are very excited for Sunday.

The release goes into some Chiefs history like when the team first came to Missouri in 1963 when Lamar Hunt brought the franchise from Dallas to Kansas City.

“I think it’s about time we had another big win,” Governor Parson said. “Let’s bring it home. Go Chiefs!”