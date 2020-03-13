Governor Parson declares state of emergency, confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– At 6:32, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services tweeted out the locations of three of the four cases.

Two are in St. Louis County. One is in Greene County. The location of the fourth case has not been released by state health officials.

Three of the four cases are still “presumptive positive” (which means the CDC hasn’t confirmed them but state labs have). One case has been confirmed positive by the CDC.

We have tested 94 patients for #Covid_19 in Missouri.

🔬3 presumptive positive

🔬1 confirmed positive

🔬90 negative

Positive cases are in Greene County (1), St. Louis County (2) and the fourth will be announced. We are working to make notifications. https://t.co/72uSkl2FXy — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) March 13, 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency on Friday, March 13th, 2020, as the number of “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 rose in Missouri.

Missouri’s Governor repeatedly emphasized that this state of emergency was not a responsive action, but instead the “next appropriate step to protect public health.”

“I want to be clear that the declaration has not been made because we feel our current healthcare system is overwhelmed or unprepared,” Parson said.

The Governor said Friday the state’s new emergency status will enable his office to access a total of $7 million, in addition to federal emergency funds his office also expects to receive.

Parson confirmed during his address, two more people have tested “presumptive positive” in Missouri. That brings the state’s total to four at the time of this report (6:00 p.m., March 13th, 2020).

There have been 94 people tested for the COVID-19 in Missouri, 90 of those tests came back negative.