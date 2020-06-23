Governor Parson announces more jobs coming to the St. Louis region

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – MAY 17: Missouri Governor Mike Parson addresses the media on the last day of legislative session at the Missouri State Capitol Building on May 17, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Tension and protest arose after the Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill to ban abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV, CBS Newspath) — Missouri Governor Mike Parson says more jobs are coming to the St. Louis region.

The governor announced Tuesday June. 23, 2020 that St. Louis will be home to the newest technology center of Accenture Federal Services, and the 1,400 new jobs that come with it.

Parson said, “We are ready to get Missouri’s economy rolling again and today’s announcement is a huge step in that direction. This is great news for the St. Louis community and the entire state of Missouri, and we’re proud and excited to welcome Accenture to the ‘Show-Me State.’ Now more than ever, Missouri needs skilled, resilient workers to move our economy forward. Missouri’s technology industry continues to grow, and we’re proud to be developing the next generation of tech-talent to fill these high-demand jobs.”

This investment in the region will not just bring new jobs and an economic kickstart, Governor Parson said, but create a hub for careers in technology.

John Goodman, CEO of Accenture Federal Services, says St. Louis will see those new jobs over the next five years, and can expect 200 hires starting now.

“The St. Louis center will be a new cornerstone of our business. It will collaborate with our other centers in Washington, D.C., Texas, New York, and Virginia. Here at our new center, we will help our federal clients deliver mission critical programs that literally touch the lives of millions of Americans, and they’ll be using the latest technologies to do so,” Goodman said.

Accenture Federal Services company has approximately 10,000 employees and is a subsidiary of global consulting firm Accenture. It plans to use its St. Louis office to provide tech consulting work in the digital, cloud, automation, artificial intelligence and cyber fields.

The firm worked with AllianceSTL, a privately-funded economic development organization focused on attracting new companies to the region.