Governor Mike Parson’s campaign competitor receives more donations for the 2020 race

Mo. — Missouri’s auditor, Nicole Galloway, says she’s raised more money in donations than Governor Mike Parson in the upcoming 2020 race.

Galloway’s campaign put out new numbers claiming over $500,000 was collected between July 1 and Sept. 30. which is double what Gov. Parson made for the same period.

Galloway has logged another $500,000 from “an independent committee.”

Both candidates for governor have received thousands from political action groups known as “PACs”

According to a recent news-leader article, a republican PAC received a 1 million dollar check just from a single donor.

In total, over 2 million have come in since July.

In the wake of coordination between former republican governor Eric Greitens and PACs backed by donors whose identities remain hidden,

Gov. Parson noted that there are limits to the financial support he will accept.

“All of the accounts that we have, that I have, that are my personal account is all transparent,” Gov. Parson said. “So what everybody gives me, there is a record of it. We were perfect about that. There is another PAC that I support, you know that I believe will be doing good things, all there’s is transparent too. The one thing I would say is that there is no dark money coming to any PACs that are associated with me that I know at all. That’s one thing I’ve said I wouldn’t do and I aim to continue to make that promise.”

Voters passed amendment two last year which limits how much money individuals can contribute to candidate campaigns but that doesn’t include independent PACs.

Gov. Parson pledged that there would be no “dark money” in his campaign, meaning that donors would be listed.

