ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The History Channel show American Pickers is returning to Missouri and Illinois in May. They are looking for more leads to find that "rusty gold." They want people to send them pictures and descriptions of unique items with interesting stories that they can feature on television.

American Pickers is a reality TV series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.