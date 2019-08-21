Governor Mike Parson announces special session about motor vehicle sales tax allowances

Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced a special session to address motor vehicle sales tax allowances.

The special session will begin on September 9 and run concurrently with veto session.

It will focus on amending a state statute to allow the sales proceeds of more than one vehicle to be used as a credit against the sales tax owed on the purchase of another vehicle.

The Missouri Supreme Court recently clarified in ‘kehlen-brink v director of revenue’ that this transaction is allowed.

However, during this special session, the legislature may amend the state law to allow for the sale of multiple vehicles to be used as a credit.

This amendment would line up with the department of revenue’s prior practice and what consumers have come to expect.

House minority leader Crystal Quade calls the special session ‘unnecessary.”

In a statement released on Facebook, Quade cites health care coverage and weak gun laws.

Quade says quote “There are several issues that demand immediate legislative attention and would justify the cost of a special session. Creating another unnecessary tax break for a handful of people is not one of them.”