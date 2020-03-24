Governor Mike Parson announces more PPE is on the way

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson has redirected $18 million from the budgets of small departments to pay for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The three main departments that were redirected were the Department of Social Services, Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Public Safety, especially the state emergency management agency.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said they have ordered $17.3 million worth of personal protective equipment. The single most requested item is N95 respirators. In response, she said they have purchased more than 4.2 million N95 respirators at a cost of $10 million.

They are also working to acquire other personal protective equipment. At last count, the SEMA staff has placed orders for:

61,000 safety goggles

95,000 three-layer surgical masks

Over 7,400 surgical gowns

Over 335,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and many more PPE items.

They are also working to acquire to PPE from FEMA, through a direct federal assistance request, and through the federal emergency management agency. Also asking emergency response partners to acquire PPE items themselves.

Director of Health and Senior Services, Dr. Randall Williams, also said Missouri has 28 mobile testing sites with more on the way.