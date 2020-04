(CBS) -- More than 39,000 people in the U.S. have now been killed by the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, a figure that has nearly doubled in just eight days.

Despite the climbing death toll, governors in several states are under increasing pressure to lift stay-at-home orders and ease restrictions on public gatherings. Groups in at least four states said they planned to hold demonstrations on Sunday to protest business closures and stay-at-home orders.