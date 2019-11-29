Governor and First Lady Parson invite families to Missouri Governor’s Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson cordially invite families to this year’s Candlelight Tours and annual tree lighting ceremony at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Governor Parson and First Lady Parson will light the Mansion tree at 6 p.m. on Friday Dec. 6.

The Candlelight Tours will begin right after the tree lighting.

Doors will open until 8 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visitors will be able to explore the festively decorated ground floor of the Mansion as well as a new Christmas Village. The village will include a General Store, Santa’s Candy Cane Lane House, Candy Shoppe and Santa’s Workshop.

On Friday and Saturday evening, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to take letters from Children.

New and unused toys can also be donated at Santa’s Workshop for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Sparta High School band will perform leading up to the tree lighting ceremony on the front steps of the Mansion lawn from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Choir students throughout Missouri will also perform Christmas Carols on the Mansion lawn.

Capitol City High School – Friday, 6 – 6:15 p.m.

Moberly High School – Friday, 6:20 – 6:35 p.m.

Hickman High School – Friday, 6:40 – 6:55 p.m.

Glendale High School – Friday, 7 – 7:15 p.m.

Jefferson City High School – Friday, 7:20 -7:35 p.m.

Helias High School- Friday – 7:40 – 8 p.m.

Weaubleau R-3 High School – Saturday, 10 – 10: 30 a.m.

Versailles High School – Saturday, 10:35 – 11:05 a.m.

Sacred Heart High School – Saturday, 11:10 – 11:40 a.m.

School of the Osage – Saturday, 11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Candlelight Tours are free and open to the public. Visitors will enter through the Madison Street gate. For more information on tours, click here for the Facebook page.