Government agencies are failing cyber security standards

News
Posted: / Updated:

A brand new federal investigation reveals at least 8 government agencies including:

  • The Department of Education
  • Transportation
  • Housing and Urban Development
  • The State Department

These agencies are failing to meet federal cyber security standards, some still lacking basic infrastructure to defend against cyber threats.

Members of congress say the in-action leaves millions of American’s sensitive and personal information up for grabs by foreign adversaries looking to strike.

Raquel Martin talks with Ohio republican Rob Portman about the investigation that outlines 10 years of failed response and his plans to pressure agencies to adopt best practices.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Don't Miss