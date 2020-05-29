Gov. Parson discussed many topics during Springfield visit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson came to Springfield Friday afternoon to check up on small business A&B Cycle.

During his visit, Gov. Parson talked about:

COVID-19 testing

The economy and jobs

Any updates on the events at Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day Weekend

His thoughts on what is happening in Minnesota

His stop in Springfield was part of a tour around Missouri that started in St. Louis.

COVID-19 Testing

“We’re ramping up on three parts of the testing that we’re trying to do across the state. Our whole thing right now is we’re trying to push those numbers up of all the testing that we’re doing,” says Parson.

He says they are trying to do around 7,000 tests daily with a goal of 120,000 tests by the end of June. He says with different testing opportunities, like the ones provided by CVS Pharmacy, reaching those numbers and getting more tests will be easier.

The Economy and Jobs

“It’s all about reopening the economy, we’re going to do that in stages. We got to get people back to work, we got some good news this week about 10,000 people went back to work,” says Parson.

He says unemployment claims have lowered from 100,000 to only 20,000, which he says isn’t great but it’s progress. Parson mentions having to balance the state budget to put money towards those who still need help.

Lake of the Ozarks

It’s been almost a week since Lake of the Ozarks went viral with crowds not abiding by COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Anything that happened at the lake over the weekend, you wouldn’t have any results on that for another week or two weeks. The majority of people in the state of Missouri doing the right thing, we’re taking the right actions,” says Parson.

He says we have to move forward with what happened and remember that a majority of Missourians were following the right guidelines.

Protests in Minneapolis

As a former law enforcement officer, Parson served as a former Polk County Sheriff, he says that officers are going to be held to a higher standard and the main thing you do is protect people.

“That was a poor example of trying to help an everyday citizen, of what I know about that and what I’ve seen. You’ve got to be accountable for that, and I believe the officer is going to be accountable for,” says Parson.

Gov. Parson wasn’t the only official at A&B Cycle, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure also attended the event.

Mayor McClure talked about:

The new cases of COVID-19 in Springfield

The Springfield Great Clips employee case

City Council voting on two emergency bills to ease the requirements for outdoor dining spaces Monday

A&B Cycle General Manager Patrick Winsted says it was great to have both the governor and mayor at the store.

A&B closed it’s sales floor when the pandemic began but remained open to work on bike repairs and deliveries, until the store was reopened on May 4th. Winstead says the store has been able to stay busy with people wanting to be outside and dust off their bikes and ride around.