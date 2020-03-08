Gov. Parson confirms first COVID-19 case in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Parson held a press conference regarding the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Missouri.

During the conference, a St. Louis County official said the person infected is a woman in her 20’s who recently returned home to St. Louis County from a study abroad trip in Italy. She is now in isolation in her home, as well as her family members.

According to a press release by the governor’s office, local health department officials are identifying close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain the spread.

“We understand that there is serious concern about this virus and the potential escalation surrounding positive cases in our community,” said Spring Schmidt, co-director of St. Louis County Department of Public Health. “Our Department, local public health and local public safety agencies are working closely with state and federal agencies to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur. We can’t stress the importance of taking protective measures enough.”

For additional resources regarding COVID-19 in Missouri, visit www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.

