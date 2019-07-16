Gov. Mike Parson Reflects on First Year in Office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — It has been 13 months since Mike Parson was sworn in as the 57th governor of Missouri, now Parson reflects back on the first year in office.



Since taking over the job, Gov. Parson has signed nine executive orders, made 185 appointments and worked to change criminal justice reform and workforce development.

“Those are pieces that people have been working on for decades. One of the things I learned early on being governor is that’s what people want, they want to finish their education and they want to work,” said the governor.



Keeping a focus on “people first”, the governor believes he has been successful and plans to carry that goal into his second year.

“I know the success of that first year, with everything else we had going on, was remarkable to me. The only way I was successful in that first year was because of all the support and all the people around the state that helped me,” said Parson.



In 2018, legislators focused on the quality of bills rather than quantity.

“There were less bills passed last year [than usual]. So what we really did was focus on doing the right thing, and got meaningful legislation done,” said the governor.



However, no victories are met without obstacles, as drought, flooding and natural disasters tore through the state, pushing the governor forward as the leader.

“For everything that’s happened with the incidents, at the end of the year it was probably one of the most successful years that I have seen in Jefferson City,” said Parson.



Parson was Lt. Governor but got the top job when former governor Eric Greitens stepped aside.

Parson says he leans on faith, the support of Missourians and mentors to make decisions for the good of the state.

“Almost every [previous] governor in the state of Missouri called and wished me well and offered their services in any way they could help– democrat or republican,” said Parson. “It wasn’t about anything other than they wanted Missouri to be successful.”

Hear more from Gov. Parson on how he dealt with tragedy during “Taken by Storm: Lessons from Table Rock” at 6 p.m. July 19 on KOLR10.