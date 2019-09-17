Gov. Asa Hutchinson visits Arkansas schools on computer science tour

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson stopped by Mulberry High School Monday morning, Sept. 16 to speak about to students about coding.

The high school is one of the many schools in the state that has implemented coding and robotics into classrooms.

Hutchinson has allocated several resources to expand computer science education across the state.

“It’s special to come to Mulberry High school and talk to a small school, but they have scores of students who are taking computer science and some of them are taking it online… they’re also taking robotics, they’re competing in regional competitions, and it’s an illustration that we’re making this available in every school in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

Eighth-grader Ashley Meyer said robotics are important to her.

This is the governor’s ninth tour promoting computer science.