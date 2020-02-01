GOP rivals in Kansas district argue over wooing women voters

Associated Press

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – Three Republicans running in a suburban Kansas congressional district argued Friday over what personal qualities would bring women voters back to the GOP after Democrats flipped the Kansas City-area seat in 2018.

Candidates Amanda Adkins, Adrienne Vallejo Foster and Sara Hart Weir had a debate Friday at a statewide GOP convention in Olathe.

Adkins cited her experiences as an executive and founder of a charity. Weir said she’s shown she can work across party lines as a former CEO of an advocacy group for the disabled.

Foster suggested she could win over Democrats and pointed to her Mexican heritage.

