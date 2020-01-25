GOP Kansas Rep. Watkins changes voter registration 2nd time

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A freshman Kansas congressman has changed his voter registration for the second time in six weeks after coming under investigation for potentially violating state election laws.

Republican Rep. Steve Watkins has faced scrutiny because he previously listed a UPS Inc. store has his residence.

The Kansas secretary of state’s office confirmed that Watkins listed a Topeka apartment as his residential address in registration form filed Jan. 17.

Watkins listed an address for the same complex’s office when he previously changed his registration Dec. 6.

Watkins is still using a box at the UPS store as a separate mailing address.