GOP candidates served voters at the target BBQ

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County republicans are looking ahead to the 2020 election with an event to let people meet the candidates.

This is the 59th year for the “target” barbecue which happened at Doling Park in Springfield.

The keynote speaker for the evening was Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Other attendees included Senator Roy Blunt, Representative Billy Long and other GOP office holders and candidates.

Danette Proctor is the chair for the Greene County Republican Central Committee, she told us why this event is important to the party. “It’s full of energy and there’s a lot of candidates already looking for the 2020 and you’re seeing them here tonight. they’re in their T-shirts, they’re shaking hands. We are energizing our base, this networking’s very important. It’s also very important our people get to meet our office holders.

Proctor told us the first “target” barbecue was held at Doling Park, back in 1960, it didn’t look much different with office holders cooking chicken on the grill for voters.