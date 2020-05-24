Goodman couple celebrates a big milestone

GOODMAN, Mo. (KSN) – Earlier, on Saturday in Goodman, longtime residents were able to celebrate their 70th anniversary in style.

J.B. and June Jones commemorated their 70 years of marriage thanks to a parade around their street by family and friends.

And get this.. there’s 50 members in their family in total from five children to 12 grand children, 23 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

If you’re wondering how the couple made it together through all these years, June has a little secret.

June Jones, celebrating 70th anniversary, says, “I think we think of each other more than we think of ourselves, and he’s always been an easy going guy. So I’ve always been able to tell him what to do, and he’s done it (laughs).

J.B. Jones, celebrating 70 years of marriage, adds, “Man, I’ll tell ya, this 70 years has been wonderful. God has really blessed us.”

June added that the couples attitude about life has something to do with their prosperous relationship.