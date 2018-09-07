Good Samaritans Deliver Water to Detroit Public Schools

DETROIT, Mi. – Some good Samaritans are stepping in to deliver drinking water to Detroit Public Schools.

Water shut down in public schools last



From there, the water will be divided and distributed to individual schools next week.



And on Friday, a local window retailer delivered the water to a company that provided a storage site.



A teachers’ union had already collected bottled water, but it needed help to ship it to students. One month after tests found a high level of lead or copper.

“It is fantastic. I think our community partners really stepped up no questions asked,” said Terrence Martin, Detroit Federation of Teachers.

The City’s water department blamed the aging pipes for the water shutdown.



And it said water is safe in the rest of the city.

