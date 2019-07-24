Good Samaritan Boys Ranch given 80 pairs of boots

OZARKS — The Good Samaritan Boys Ranch received 80 pairs of boots today.

The donation is all thanks to the local Kiwanas club, Kiwanas of the Ozarks Empire.

The Youth at the Boys Ranch clean horse stalls, do lawn maintenance and brush clean-up, and haul hay.

All things that require a good pair of boots.

President and CEO of Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, Kevin Killian, says donations like this are always welcome. “We have some kids that come with literally the clothes on their back. And, so, we’re given three hundred dollars a year to outfit the kids, And that just isn’t much for a teenage boy. And so all the donations that we can get really go to help us work with these kids. And so we’ve got a clothing bank and then we also go buy clothes for the kids at Walmart and Target and all the different places.”